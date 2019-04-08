Robot takes sick children to the zoo

Poznan, Poland (WWBT/RTV) - Robotic technology is now giving some sick children in Poland the chance to visit a zoo, from their hospital bed.
'Leos' the robot rolls through the city's zoo, showing a livestream of the inhabitants.
Leos was created by polish animal lover, Lukasz Bodnarowski, whose own son was diagnosed with a genetic muscle-wasting disease a year ago.
Leos is controlled by a computer or mobile device, and accompanied by a zookeeper, who explains facts about the animals to the child controlling him.
The robot can also access areas of the zoo which are generally off-limits to visitors.
A hospital psychologist says access to live animals, even just via a screen, helps the hospital's young patients to deal with the boredom of being confined to bed.
Bodnarowski said he soon plans to expand to other hospitals and zoos.
