Report: Petersburg the most robbed city in Virginia

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - According to a report done by Your Local Security, Petersburg is the most robbed city in Virginia.
Your Local Security said it pulled statistics from the 2017 FBI Crime Data, covering cities with a population of 20,000 or more. It then calculated the robberies per capita for each city.
According to the report, Petersburg had 23.63 robberies per 10,000 people in 2017.
The top robbed city was Baltimore and the lowest robbed city was Boise, Idaho.
