Officials issue safety tips in light of increased pedestrian deaths

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico County is warning pedestrians to watch out after police say they’ve seen an alarming number of pedestrian crashes this year.
In 2018 in Henrico County, nine pedestrians were killed in crashes.
This year, the the county already has seen seven deaths, and it’s only April.
Officials are advising pedestrians to stay alert and limit distractions such as looking at cell phones and listening to music. Officials say pedestrians should carry a flashlight to help motorists see them and to wear light colored and reflective clothing.
Always use the sidewalk and avoid walking in the street.
