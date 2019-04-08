Nottoway man airlifted after being shot multiple times

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - A Nottoway man was airlifted to VCU Medical Center after being shot multiple times.
The Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Robertson Road at 8:35 p.m. April 7.
The man was shot several times in his front yard and was found by a relative who lives at the same residence.
He was treated at the scene and taken by helicopter to VCU Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
The sheriff’s office said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident. It has released any information about a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 645-9044.
