Northeast Ohio will be directly in the path of totality for the solar eclipse of 2024

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are still five years away, but it’s never too early to get excited for a sure-to-be brilliant total solar eclipse.
A partial solar eclipse was visible by Ohioans in 2017, but stargazers in North America will have something to look forward to on April 8, 2024.
The next solar eclipse in the U.S. is expected to fall directly over major cities like Indianapolis, Buffalo, AND CLEVELAND!
Outlying cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Detroit are expected to see about a 95 percent eclipse on that day.
Many experts believe that the 2024 solar eclipse will be more spectacular than the 2017 celestial event because it will block out the sun for more than 6 minutes; that’s twice as long as the one in 2017 lasted.
