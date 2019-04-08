Nominations needed for Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Nominations are needed for the annual Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes awards.
This is the 10th year for the awards, which were started to recognize the law firm’s 100th anniversary.
Since the awards’ inception, more than 400 people have been recognized and Allen & Allen are planning a reunion of past honorees.
To nominate someone, visit the Allen & Allen website to complete a nomination form or stop by an Allen & Allen location to pick one up.
Nominations will be accepted through April 30. The winners will be announced June 21.
Volunteers will also be in the Call 12 Center on Monday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
