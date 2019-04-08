News to know for April 8: UVA’s big day; police presence in Louisa; students return after teacher’s death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There’s breaking news out of Louisa County where there is a large police presence on Buckner Road. State police say a man is in custody after the incident, but have not released many details. Additional updates will be posted HERE.
Monday is a HUGE day in Virginia as the Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team takes on Texas Tech in the NCAA Championship game.
The game tips off at 9:20 p.m.
Now just one win away from a national title, head coach Tony Bennett is looking back at the previous 12 months, not just on the court, but off of it as well.
Extra counselors will be on hand Monday at South Anna Elementary School following last week’s death of teacher Holly Nicolette.
She and her husband were killed after being hit by a car during a spring break trip in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
A portion of our area is now under a slight risk (2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale, counties highlighted in yellow) for strong storms Monday.
Severe weather is more likely south of Richmond.
The main concern with any storms that do develop will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
The city of Richmond will turn off water from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for repairs in parts of the Museum District.
Parts of North Belmont Avenue, W. Broad Street, Cutshaw Avenue and Grace Street will be impacted.
From the blown out windows to the gaping hole in the roof, Hopewell Fire deemed the first Church of the Nazarene a total loss after a Friday night fire.
The church was getting ready to celebrate its 55th anniversary on Easter Sunday.
“This church preaches that you have to be reborn again,” said Frances Arpaia. “It’s very sad, but the way I think about it right now, I think Christ has something very special planned for the Church of the Nazarene.”
Comedian Tracy Morgan had lunch at Mama J’s on Saturday afternoon!.
He performed at the Funny Bone that night.
A research team in Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida found and removed a female python that was over 17 feet long and weighed 140 pounds, the largest ever seen in the area ...
