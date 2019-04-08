New sponsor-a-highway initiative aims to clear roads of litter

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Ashland District of the Virginia Department of Transportation and Hanover County announced a new approach to the war on litter.
Starting July 1, businesses, groups or individuals can sponsor the collection of litter along one side of a two-mile section of highway. The sponsor will be able to choose the section of road. The contractor will pick up the litter four times a year.
A sign recognizing the sponsor will be put in place by VDOT. The cost is $200 annually per road for three years.
Applications are available at the Hanover County Department of Public Works. The address is P.O. Box 470, Hanover VA 23069.
