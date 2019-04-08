WATCH LIVE: City to host safety plan news conference at 1 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - In anticipation of any sort of raucous behavior, the electric scooter rental company, Lime, has released a statement and said its entire fleet has been removed from Lubbock. The scooters will be back on the street early Tuesday morning.
To also give residents a rundown on efforts later tonight, the City of Lubbock and Texas Tech will host a news conference at 1 p.m. to discuss a city safety plan for before, during and after the NCAA Championship game.
Both Tech and the City will be joined by city council members, the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue. This announcement comes after a Saturday night riot on Broadway following Texas Tech’s win against Michigan State, which put the Red Raiders into the NCAA Tournament finals for the first time.
City officials hope to avoid a repeat of Saturday night’s events which included a street riot, people toppling over someone’s car, and setting both a couch and Lime scooters on fire in the middle of the street.
“While we too are excited and proud of Texas Tech’s victory and tournament run, we also share the city of Lubbock’s concerns for public safety," a Lime spokesperson told KCBD. "In anticipation of tonight’s big game, we have pulled our fleet from the streets before it commences, and will re-deploy scooters after activities subside early Tuesday morning.”
Tech will play Virginia in the championship final game Monday night at 8:20 p.m. on CBS.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 will live-stream the news conference. Check back later today with the full story.
