2 injured in fire at Henrico home

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two people were injured in a fire at a Henrico home Monday.
Firefighters responded to the 2400 block of Williams Street at 12:45 p.m. and found smoke coming from all sides of a home.
Two adults with burns were found outside the home. A man in his 50s suffered minor burns to the face and smoke inhalation and a woman in her 70s had singed hair.
Neither victim was transported to the hospital.
The fire was quickly extinguished. No other humans or animals were inside the home at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
