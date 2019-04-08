Forecast: Warm, cloudy with severe storms possible this evening

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll be our warmest day of the year so far, with 80° likely. Then an approaching cold front sparks late day storms that could bring severe storm warnings.
MONDAY: First Alert Weather Day: Mostly cloudy, warm and dry through 3-4 p.m. 5-11 p.m. storm threat with scattered showers and storms. A few strong storms will be possible, with gusty winds the biggest threat, although a tornado can not be ruled out. Lows near 60, high: 81. (PM Rain Chance: 70%)
TUESDAY: A Few morning showers, then partly sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers, especially late in the day. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Low chance for a rain shower in the morning Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, upper 60s
