Excitement ramps up at UVA ahead of National Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - University of Virginia fans are ramping up the excitement in Charlottesville ahead of Monday’s NCAA Men’s National Championship game.
The UVA Cavaliers take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 9:20 p.m. in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Leaders for UVA announced they would broadcast the game at John Paul Jones Arena where the Wahoos play. Doors open at 8 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The clear bag policy and entry procedures in place for all home basketball games will be in place for this event.
"It's going to be so much fun, a really great atmosphere so I'm excited to go there," said second-year student Katie Morse.
No matter which way you looked on campus students were decked out in their orange and blue gear.
“Just the amount of people wearing their shirts, you can tell the energy and people are really excited,” Morse said. “This is it, this is big, really hyped.”
Shirts were flying off the shelves at stores downtown in preparation for the big game.
"It's been busy,” said Mincer’s Sportswear Vice President Cal Mincer. “You think you'll have a little bit of time to get things straight and then everyone's in here certainly sooner than we expected."
Some fans took the superstitious route, keeping their shirts the same.
“I’ve worn only two shirts on the game days,” said first-year student Rohan Chandra. “It almost makes us feel like the lucky charms of UVA. We come here and we get our first championship appearance. It’s just a lot of fun; a good time.”
However that appearance almost never happened Saturday until the Cavaliers’ Kyle Guy was fouled with .6 seconds left in the game against Auburn. Three free throws later and tears of joy left students celebrating on the university corner.
“As soon as the game ended we ran out into the streets where there were already thousands of people all around the streets celebrating,” said third-year student Colin Watts. “It was exciting, there were a ton of people.”
That game is now in the past, and the Cavs face off against a defense known for shutting teams down.
“The game is definitely going to go slower than I think we’ve seen in the past for UVA basketball,” Chandra said. “Every possession is going to count, really big, so I think that will make it a little more exciting.”
"I think we've shown that we can make every possession count and get the victory," Watts said.
The game is reaching historic levels as well as both UVA and Texas Tech make their first national championship appearances.
"I've been waiting for this for my whole life,” Watts said. “My parents went here to UVA so I've been a huge fan since I was born... Now that we've finally reached the pinnacle it's super exciting."
“It means so much especially since last year losing to UMBC was really hard for all of us,” Morse added.
Some students add the Wahoos have hit a bit of luck in addition to their game strategy throughout the tournament.
“We’ve definitely shown that we have the lucky gene,” Watts said. “Somehow in these last two games we’ve pulled out these victories so I’m hoping we can do the same tonight.”
“I have a lot of confidence in the players and Tony Bennett that it’s all going to work out,” Morse said.
The University hasn’t posted anything about classes being canceled for Tuesday, but students hope professors will lighten the workload for them if the Cavs win.
