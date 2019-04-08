Chesterfield teenager reported missing after making suicidal statements

Richie Rivera.
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 8, 2019 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 3:45 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen Saturday.

Richie Rivera was last seen at his residence in the 5900 block of Sara Kay Drive at 4 p.m. on April 6.

He was reported missing the next day after making suicidal statements to his family. He is believed to be in danger.

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male about 5-foot-9 weighing 145 pounds. He has a light complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Richie Rivera. ((Source: Chesterfield police))
Richie Rivera. ((Source: Chesterfield police))

