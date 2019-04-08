Chesterfield teenager reported missing after making suicidal statements

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen Saturday.
Richie Rivera was last seen at his residence in the 5900 block of Sara Kay Drive at 4 p.m. on April 6.
He was reported missing the next day after making suicidal statements to his family. He is believed to be in danger.
Rivera is described as a Hispanic male about 5-foot-9 weighing 145 pounds. He has a light complexion and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
