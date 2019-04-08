Chesterfield police looking for shoplifting suspect

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a shoplifter.
The police department posted several pictures of a suspect in several shopliftings at area Walmart stores.
Police did not release a description of the suspect, but surveillance images show a white man with a goatee wearing sunglasses, blue jeans, a gray hoodie and baseball cap.
Police are also looking for a silver SUV in connection with the crimes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
