Chesterfield police looking for shoplifting suspect
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 8, 2019 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 1:17 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a shoplifter.

The police department posted several pictures of a suspect in several shopliftings at area Walmart stores.

Police did not release a description of the suspect, but surveillance images show a white man with a goatee wearing sunglasses, blue jeans, a gray hoodie and baseball cap.

Police are also looking for a silver SUV in connection with the crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

((Source: Chesterfield police))

