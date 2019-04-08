Burger Bach raising money to support Christchurch shooting victims

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Burger Bach is raising money to help the victims of the Christchurch mosque shooting.
The restaurant, which is a New Zealand-inspired gastropub, will donate $1 from every burger special sold at at its Midlothian, Short Pump, Charlottesville and Durham locations.
Burger Bach is also accepting monetary donations.
All of the proceeds will go to victim support through Manaaki Tabgata, a 24-hour support center for victims of crime and trauma.
The fundraiser is part of an ongoing monthly effort by Burger Bach to donate money back to communities.
The April special is a Bourbon Bacon Burger that includes New Zealand beef, goat cheese, uncured bacon, bourbon bacon jam and garlic aioli.
Anyone interesting in offering support can stop by a Burger Bach location or email lifesabach@burgerbach.com.
