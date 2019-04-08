757 area code running out of phone numbers

NORFOLK, VA (WWBT) - One of Virginia’s biggest regions needs a second area code.
Right now, “757” covers Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore, but a request was filed recently by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator for a new code because the region is running out of phone number combinations.
There’s no word yet on what the new area code will be or when it would start, but “757” is expected to run out by late 2021.
Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore split from Central Virginia’s “804” in 1996.
