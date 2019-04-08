April 8, 1826: Senator, secretary of state duel in Virginia

(WWBT) - It was illegal to duel in Virginia in 1826, but when Sen. John Randolph insulted Secretary of State Henry Clay in a speech on the Senate floor, Clay nevertheless issued the challenge to Randolph.
The two met April 8, 1826, at Pimmit Run in Arlington.
Neither man was wounded in the duel. Each missed with their first shot. Clay missed with his second, and Randolph, who was from Roanoke, fired into the air. When the duel ended, the men shook hands.
A historical marker denoting the site was placed in what is now a residential area along Glebe Road in Arlington County near the confluence of Old Glebe Road and Randolph Street. The area is just over the Potomac River from Washington, DC, near the Chain Bridge.
Both men later died of tuberculosis – Randolph in 1833 and Clay in 1852. Randolph is buried in Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond.
