TALE OF TWO HALVES: Strong second half helps Virginia advance to the national championship

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. (WDBJ7) -- It’s been a long time coming for a program who has seen all-time greats like Ralph Sampson come through the ranks.
Now the Cavaliers, who are 65-6 over the past two seasons, will be playing for something not even Sampson was able to reach -- a national title.
This National Semifinal game was not short of drama.
The Auburn Tigers made plays down the stretch and a 14-0 run gave them a 61-57 lead. But it was a clutch three pointer from Guy to cut the Tigers' lead to one and a foul that gave him three shots from the charity stripe with 0.6 seconds remaining that made the difference.
Guy sunk all three and the Cavaliers prevailed, 63-62.
“These last two games? Oh boy,” Tony Bennett said after the game.
The Wahoos, as they are unofficially known as, made their first trip to the Final Four since 1984 and have so far made the best out of their opportunity.
Tony Bennett’s defense stifles you and forces tough shots, many of which Auburn struggled to make in the first half. The Tigers shot 3-14 from three and began the second half 0-5 before making another.
The Cavaliers, too, had their first-half struggles before going into the locker room down 31-28 at halftime. The Hoos also struggled from behind the arc, made 1-of-5 free throws and were outrebounded 20 to 14.
The 'Hoos were a top 10 team in terms of three-point field goal percentage in the country, got hot from deep after not being able to throw a rock in the ocean in the first half. They finished the game 7-for-19 from three.
Virginia took their largest lead of the game at the 5:24 mark (57-47) but the Tigers battled back to take back the lead in the final moments.
The usuals in Jerome, Hunter, and Guy powered the 'Hoos offensively. Jerome, in particular, was scorching from the field, scoring 21 points and hitting 4-9 shots from three.
Mamadi Diakite, the hero of Virginia's Elite Eight victory over Purdue was strong in the win. The junior forward swatted five shots and made life tough for the Tigers in the paint.
UVA, who has turned misfortune in the 2018 tournament into a few golden moments over the course of this year's tournament will likely need another strong all-around effort to win it all.
They now await the winner of Texas Tech and Michigan State.
