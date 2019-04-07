Petersburg residents on edge after rash of burglaries

PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating following a rash of thefts and burglaries in the Walnut Hill area of Petersburg.
“How dare you come and try to get into my house and steal from me? If you want it, work for it,” said Walnut Hill resident Lynda Yezzi.
Yezzi said she and others already try to keep an eye out for fellow neighbors since noticing a rise in crime in the past few years.
But with thefts happening right at their doorstep, they say they’ve stepped up their watch.
“We’re always looking out for what’s going on in the area: strange person walking up the street, somebody we don’t know,” said Yezzi’s neighbor, Olivia Everett.
“Our next-door-neighbor across the street from me has had his vehicles opened up and gone through, and some things stolen out of it," Yezzi said.
Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help in breaking the case.
Police have released a photo of a person of interest, taken through a doorbell camera.
In the meantime, Yezzi and Everett say they’re maintaining their vigilance - not only for safety, but also peace of mind.
“It robs you of your sense of security, and that’s so unfair in your home. You might be able to get away with it once or twice, but after a while, you’re going to get caught," Yezzi said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the person pictured or the thefts to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
