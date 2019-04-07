Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - These warmer days have definitely put a smile on our faces! We’re officially in April now, so that means we’re getting that much closer to summer and hopefully some time off. We know some of us already have to be dreaming of that summer getaway!
A Virginia State Police trooper was in the right place at the right time when a Richmond police officer needed his help. State Police Trooper A.T. Stuart was at the Richmond City Justice Center when he saw the officer needed help after being exposed to narcotics during an arrest. Stuart administered NARCAN and saved the RPD officer’s life. Awesome job, Trooper Stuart! We’re grateful to have you helping to protect Virginians!
A Henrico teen is making a difference by volunteering at Echo Lake Elementary School. Whether it is helping the kids or adults with technology, 19-year-old Benjamin Jackson is there for them!
After a massive five-alarm apartment complex fire, a Virginia woman was told there was no hope that her dog survived. When she returned to the complex two days later she heard barking and called authorities. Firefighters then found the dog, Rebel, hiding under the desk in her room. Absolutely amazing!
An orphaned baby beaver in Oklahoma is getting a second chance at life, thanks to the oil rig workers who found him. Rescuers made him a makeshift lodge with a teddy bear to cuddle, medications to fight respiratory issues, and his own watery playpen.
A North Carolina man, recently diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, is now planning on traveling the world with his wife, thanks to a $250,000 lottery prize.
“I want to travel while I can still enjoy myself. My wife has always wanted to go to Italy, since that’s where her descendants are from. Now I can take her," Richard Beare said.
Safe travels!
With a chance for strong storms tomorrow, there will be a First Alert Weather Day on Monday. The main concern with any storms that do develop will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Spring is in full bloom! Thanks, Derek Raulerson for sharing!
“The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” - Mark Twain
Enjoy the week!
