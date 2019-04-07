‘Game of Thrones’ Oreos hit stores Monday

There are four distinct Oreos Game of Thrones cookies. One for each of the three remaining houses, plus the White Walkers. (Source: Twitter/@Oreo)
April 7, 2019 at 8:50 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 8:50 AM

(CNN) -The cookies are coming!

The makers of Oreo are getting in on the excitement ahead of the eighth and final season of cult-like favorite, "Game of Thrones."

The company announced limited edition "Game of Thrones"-themed cookies that both Oreo and GOT fans can salivate over.

In celebration, Oreo teamed up with HBO and the makers of the show's opening sequence to create a unique version of the opening credits--made entirely of Oreos.

The snacks feature four cookie designs: the houses still battling for the iron throne and the White Walkers.

The Oreo "Game of Thrones" cookies are available for a limited time - starting Monday, while supplies last.

Season eight of the hit show based on George R.R. Martin's popular books premieres on April 14.

