First Alert Weather Day Monday: Few PM strong storms possible

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Monday for scattered showers and a few strong storms possible Monday evening.
A portion of our area is now under a slight risk (2 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale, counties highlighted in yellow) for strong storms. Counties highlighted in green are under a marginal risk (1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale).
Main concern with any storms that do develop will be damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rain.
Here is what it could look like at 5 p.m.
Here is what it could look like at 8 p.m.
