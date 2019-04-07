Community celebrates life of Hanover teacher, husband killed in Kitty Hawk, NC

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - The joint funeral for Holly and Alan Nicolette was held at Hunton Baptist Church in Glen Allen on Saturday.
The funeral had a huge turnout, with some guests waiting outside the building during the service.
Holly was a fifth-grade teacher at South Anna Elementary School in Hanover.
She and her husband were killed after being hit by a truck in Kitty Hawk on Monday.
The driver, 81-year-old David Archer, has been charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the couple’s children.
The fund has reached nearly $80,000 so far.
