Community celebrates life of Hanover teacher, husband killed in Kitty Hawk, NC

Community celebrates life of Hanover teacher, husband killed in Kitty Hawk, NC
(Source: GoFundMe)
By Tamia Mallory | April 6, 2019 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 9:58 PM

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - The joint funeral for Holly and Alan Nicolette was held at Hunton Baptist Church in Glen Allen on Saturday.

The funeral had a huge turnout, with some guests waiting outside the building during the service.

Holly was a fifth-grade teacher at South Anna Elementary School in Hanover.

She and her husband were killed after being hit by a truck in Kitty Hawk on Monday.

The driver, 81-year-old David Archer, has been charged with driving left of center and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

[ Driver charged in crash that killed Hanover teacher, husband in NC ]

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the couple’s children.

The fund has reached nearly $80,000 so far.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.