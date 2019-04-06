40-year-old hit, killed by pick-up truck in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross the road.
Police were called to the 2400 Block of West Hundred Road around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers said the man was trying to cross the road in a northern direction when he was struck by a red pick-up truck traveling westbound.
Witnesses at the scene immediately attempted CPR after the crash.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital but later died due to his injuries.
Police said the pick-up truck driver stayed at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.