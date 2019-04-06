Virginia Beach holds Cherry Blossom Festival on Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Washington, DC isn’t the only city where cherry blossoms in full bloom are cause for celebration. Virginia Beach has its own Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend, at Red Wing Park.
The event is modeled after the Cherry Blossom Festival in the nation’s capitol, but it is also a celebration of Virginia Beach’s international sisterhood with Miyazaki City, Japan.
The Virginia Beach event will include performances of Japanese music, as well as martial arts and other cultural demonstrations.
It runs from noon until 4 p.m. at Red Wing Park.
