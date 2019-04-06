University of Richmond commencement speakers announced

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The University of Richmond has announced the speakers for the 2019 commencement ceremonies.
Nancy Kramer, chief evangelist of IBM iX, will speak at the main commencement on May 12 at 2 p.m. at the Robins Center.
During the School of Business commencement, Susan Quinn, president and CEO of circle S studio, will deliver an address. The ceremony will be May 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ukrop Auditorium.
Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond, Michael Herring, will address graduates during the School of Law Commencement on May 11 at 2 p.m. at the Robins Center.
The School of Professional and Continuing Studies has yet to announce the speakers for its May 11 commencement at the Robins Center. The tradition is for a graduating student, faculty member and alumnus to speak. They’ll be announced sometime in April.
