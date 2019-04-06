State police investigating officer-involved shooting at cemetery

LOUISA COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Louisa County cemetery.
Around 8:36 a.m. on Saturday, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said he was suicidal and gave his location.
A deputy responded to Hillcrest Cemetery where he found a man with a firearm and knife. Police said during the encounter, the man was shot.
Officials said the deputy immediately called for rescue and administered first aid to the man.
The man was taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries. The deputy was not injured during the incident.
In accordance with Louisa County Sheriff’s Office policy, the deputy has been placed on administrative leave.
Police continue to investigate.
