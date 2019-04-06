Mobile medical service brings healthcare to your doorstep

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A mobile medical service is taking off in the Richmond metro.
Dispatch Health is unlike other on-demand service in our area. If you’re having a medical emergency, you can reach trained professionals by simply requesting a visit from an app.
When you’re hurt, who likes sitting in a waiting room if you really don’t have to? That’s why this company says it can do the same job from your living room.
They’re packed up and ready to hit the road. This isn’t a ride-sharing service, but the concept is similar. It’s an on-demand medical service.
A medical technician drives the car and there’s a physician assistant or nurse practitioner in the passenger seat..
"Your typical unnecessary ER visit is centered around nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, small cuts, UTI symptoms. Those are tailor made for us,” said Jonathan Hand.
That's why Hand says the company Dispatch Health was started.
"We can check your urine. We can check your blood,” physician assistant Gray Smith said.
Mobile crews offer a wide range of tests.
"We can take care of your flu, strep, mono, even pregnancy,” Hand said.
They have medicine on hand, brought straight to your doorstep.
Smith says many of his elderly patients really benefit from this.
“They typically don’t drive anymore. They have limited transportation, so it’s great we can come out to them," Smith said. “We can see them at their home or if they live in an assisted living or any kind of retirement community, treat them there where they want to be.”
On average, the company says a crew can be at your home within an hour and a half of you calling for help.
They even deliver to your workplace, offering peace of mind when you need relief.
"We bring it to you. We bring it in the home so you sit back, relax on your couch,” Hand said.
Dispatch Health is in about a dozen cities, including the Richmond area. They even take medical insurance. To learn more about the company, you can visit: https://www.dispatchhealth.com/locations/va/richmond/
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.