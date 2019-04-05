Woman shot after being caught in crossfire, police say

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman wounded.
Police responded to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday after a woman showed up with a gunshot wound.
She told police she was shot in the area of Jeff Davis Highway and Chicago Avenue.
The victim said a group started fighting, which led to a shooting. She said she was not apart of the fight, and she was hit in the crossfire.
She is expected to be okay.
Investigators reported to the alleged shooting scene, but did not find evidence of a shooting.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.