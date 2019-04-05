Two Virginians sickened in multi-state E. coli outbreak

(WWBT) - Two people in Virginia are among dozens sickened in a multi-state outbreak of E. coli.
The CDC says 72 people have reported being ill.
The reported cases include 36 patients in Kentucky, 21 in Tennessee, eight in Georgia and five in Ohio.
Eight people have been hospitalized.
Officials have not been able to link the outbreak to a specific food item, grocery store or restaurant chain.
Symptoms of E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.
