State Police searching for excavator stolen from interstate work zone

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA (WHSV) - Police are working to determine who stole an excavator from an I-81 work zone in the past week.
According to Virginia State Police, a yellow and black John Deere 60GX Compact Excavator was stolen from a construction work zone on the shoulders of northbound Interstate 81 near the 222 mile marker in Staunton.
Police believe the theft happened at some point between the afternoon of Saturday, March 30, 2019, and the morning of Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
The photo above is a likeness of the excavator that was stolen.
Anyone who recalls seeing an excavator being removed from that work zone during that time period, or has information about the theft, is asked to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.