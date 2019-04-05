Stafford deputies investigating following reports of suspicious man approaching children

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a suspicious man approaching children at a bus stop.
Deputies say the man approached the three children on Thursday morning, around 7:15 a.m.
The parents of the middle-school aged boys tell deputies they were waiting at their bus stop, at the intersection of Hartwood Road and Reserve Way, when the man drove by smiling and laughing.
The parents said the man drove away, came back and stopped at the bus stop, telling the boys he would take them to school. The boys walked away, and the man prompted the boys again. He eventually got out of his car.
As he approached the boys, the bus pulled up. The man got into his car, and sped off.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 30′s or 40′s, with a gray beard. He was seen driving a beat up silver four-door sedan.
The incident remains under investigation.
Additional patrols have been sent to the bus stop.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.
