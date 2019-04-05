Shoppers stunned after 4-year-old suffers life-threatening gunshot wound

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Oak Hill Shopping Center off Mechanicsville Turnpike was turned into a crime scene Wednesday evening after a reported shooting in a nearby neighborhood.
“I see so many police cars and everything I didn’t know what was going on,” said Annie Harris, who shocked to see the active scene. “Something drastic must have happened.”
Henrico police said it all happened on the 2500 of block Byron Street before the 4-year-old was taken to the shopping center for help.
Police confirmed a 4-year-old girl and adult male were shot.
The little girl has life-threatening injuries, but the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police tape blocked off access to many of the shops in the shopping center.
Some people walked up to see what was still open, others just wanted to know what happened.
Dominique Mayton came to the shopping center to grab dinner when she noticed the crime scene. Mayton said she was stunned to learn about the violence happening around her own neighborhood to someone so young.
“It’s overwhelming, it’s a lot especially on a work day,” said Mayton. “This is my local grocery store so to think that this kind of stuff is happening in your neighborhood and community is disheartening. It’s very overwhelming.”
As police continue their investigation, Mayton said she wants her community to stop the violence.
“People post all these things about us sticking together and doing better, but people really aren’t doing that,” said Mayton. “I really don’t understand, at what point a 4-year-old child is being injured, it just has to stop.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.