Second woman wanted for brandishing gun at high school dance competition

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a second suspect is wanted in an incident at a dance competition in March at Huguent High School.
One arrest has already been made in the incident.
Police were called to Huguenot High School at 6:30 p.m. March 23 for a report of a person with a weapon.
Upon arrival, police witnessed a fight taking place among multiple people following a dance competition.
Falan Brown, 36, of High Point, NC, was arrested and charged with simple assault, brandishing a firearm and carrying a firearm on school grounds.
On April 5, police released additional photos of another woman wanted in the incident.
Police searched the property and found no additional threats.
Several injuries occurred as a result of the fight. Those injured were treated at the scene.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
