Richmond native Williford key to UVA’s Final Four journey

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WWBT) - Jason Williford fell just short of reaching the Final Four as a player for UVA. Now, he’s fulfilled his journey as an assistant coach.
“I’m a ’95 alum. I bleed it, so I know the history of the program,” Williford said. “It’s about dag-gone time we had some luck go our way.”
Williford, a Richmond native, helped lead the Cavaliers to the Elite Eight during his senior season. Now in his 10th year as an assistant coach to Tony Bennett, he’ll experience the biggest stage in college basketball for the first time.
“It’s bigger than anything I’ve ever seen before. Trust me,” Williford said. “An Elite Eight as a player, an Elite Eight now as a coach, and now a Final Four - it’s the first time for all of us.”
The John Marshall graduate says that the moment has not totally hit him yet. He's still in the mindset of preparing his team to play a game, and using the same focus he has all season. With that said, he's still taking some time to make sure he soaks it all in.
“It’s unreal. I’ve got a ton of pictures already in my phone. Just being out there for practice today was awesome. All the texts, all the calls, it’s big time.”
Williford has been key in Virginia's success this season. He works mostly with the forwards and centers and there's a common theme among the players when asked about their longtime assistant, and that's his energy.
“Every morning he’ll walk into breakfast or whatever, or at least on game days, and he’ll just start clapping. ‘Great day to be a Hoo,’ that sort of thing,” said Virginia sophomore forward Jay Huff. “At first we’re like ‘oh, gosh, it’s too early for that.’ But eventually we get used to it and we wake up.”
"He's a good trash talker," added junior forward Braxton Key. "His energy, his enthusiasm every single day in practice... he always yells 'great day to be a Hoo,' so just that enthusiasm, it's contagious."
Saturday will be another great day to be a Wahoo. With a win in the national semifinal over Auburn, Williford and the Cavaliers could write the greatest chapter in UVA basketball history.
"It'd mean the world," smiled Williford. "If we can do that, I mean, the story's an awesome story, but if we can do that and play in the title [game], we'll go down in history."
Virginia and Auburn tip off in the first semifinal on Saturday at 6:09pm ET, followed by Michigan State and Texas Tech.
