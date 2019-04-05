Residents worried about safety near vacant 204-year-old Church Hill building

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond is known for its historic buildings, but neighbors in Church Hill are concerned that a 204-year-old building won’t stand for long.
Residents have been expressing concerns about safety at the vacant grocery store on 27th Street.
A link fence is the only thing separating those waiting at a bus stop street from a leaning frame.
The walls don’t need to talk - it’s clear they’ve seen better days. Bricks have fallen and there are violation notices dating back several years.
“And then there’s the lead paint … that notice stands on the building to this day,” said Debra Melisi, who lives down the street and is the president of the Church Hill neighborhood association.
She says the maroon building was poised for spot blight abatement under then-Mayor Doug Wilder.
That program would allow the spot to be listed at market price so someone could spruce it up.
“I think it’s a great building; I’d like to buy it,” Melisi said, laughing.
Since the owner made minor adjustments, it was removed from the program, but soon after the crumbling continued.
The co-owner, who didn’t comment on the building’s safety, says she has no plans to sell it.
Court records indicate the owner is charged with failure to maintain the external structure and failure to appear in court back in March.
There is a “notice of violation” court date set for May 7.
