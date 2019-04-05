Newest foal in Outer Banks named after woman with terminal illness

COROLLA, N.C. (WWBT) - The first foal born to wild horses this season in the Outer Banks has been given a meaningful name.
The Corolla Wildhorse Fund named the horse “Renzi", after Melissa Renzi, who has terminal cancer.
Last weekend, Renzi visited the wild horses in Corolla, which was an item on her bucket list.
The very same weekend she was there, the first foal of 2019 was born.
Folks with the wild horse fund heard her story, and decided to name the foal after her.
The two share a birthday of April 1.
