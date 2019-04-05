News to know for April 5: Reported fight leads to shooting; New Scott’s Addition logo; Chesterfield bus altercation caught on camera

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Friday!
Today will be cloudy and cool, with scattered showers likely.
Temperatures will rise to the upper 50s, near 60.
A 4-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Henrico on Thursday.
Police responded to the 2500 block of Byron Street for a reported shooting, and were also working an active scene at a shopping center of Mechanicsville Turnpike.
Henrico police confirmed a 4-year-old girl and adult male were shot.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old woman wounded.
The victim said a group started fighting, which led to a shooting. She said she was not apart of the fight, and she was hit in the crossfire.
Investigators reported to the alleged shooting scene, but did not find evidence of a shooting. The incident remains under investigation.
The Scott’s Addition Boulevard Association introduced its new logo and brand identity on Wednesday.
The logo was designed by Bailey Jenkins of the Barber Martin Agency, a business located in Scott’s Addition.
The logo will be used on the neighborhood’s website, promotional items and business decals. It will also decorate banners that will mark the neighborhood’s gateway.
Video of an altercation between a Chesterfield bus aide and a 12-year-old student appears to show the aide choking the student.
Police say John Wescott assaulted the child while on the way home from the Grafton School in Chesterfield.
Wescott was charged with assault and battery. He was convicted in court last month.
A Richmond police officer was removed from his route after a video surfaced of him cursing at middle school students.
The interim police chief says the officer will also go through remedial training.
The video was taken a week ago outside of Albert Hill Middle School while students walked to an after-school program.
A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield on Thursday night.
Police responded to the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle at 8:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
