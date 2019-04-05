New Australian football club makes it way to Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re looking to get active this spring, there’s a new sporting club in town that made it’s way here from Australia.
It’s called Australian football and its the first of its kind here in Richmond. The Richmond Lions are the 44th active club in the country.
The unique sport features a mixture of several different sports from basketball, American football, rugby and soccer.
“It’s a little bit of this, a little bit of that. It’s a bit of a Frankenstein in that sense,” of Richmond Lions president Darren Green said. “It’s a sport that can draw from a whole range of skill sets.”
Australian football is a team sport where no superstar runs the show. You just have to show up and be ready to run.
Two teams of 18 players compete to score by kicking an oval-shaped ball through a set of goalposts at either end of the field.
Kicking the ball through the goal earns six points, while other types of scores are worth one point. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.
Green said he grew up watching Australian football and he felt there was a need for an environment where folks could interact socially and live a healthy lifestyle.
“Our goal is to create a family friendly and community focused club,” Green said. “Just get active, start slow, build fitness and learn some new skills.”
With this being a brand new group formed in Richmond, the team is still looking for more players to join.
“The average Joes are welcome. We’re looking to enjoy ourselves,” said Green.
The Lions are holding their first inaugural tournament April 6 at 11 a.m. at Glover Park.
