NASCAR fans can get autographs, cheer on church fighting hunger at Kroger

As part of the event, representatives from Beaverdam Baptist Food Pantry will be at the store for a shopping competition which will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with needed items that will go directly back to the church’s food pantry along with a gift card that can be used throughout the year as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support the fight against hunger in the Richmond community.