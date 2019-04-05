NASCAR fans can get autographs, cheer on church fighting hunger at Kroger

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - NASCAR fans in the Richmond area will soon have chance to get autographs from two NASCAR drivers and witness a shopping competition at Kroger that supports the fight against hunger.
On Thursday, April 11, NASCAR drivers Ryan Preece and Chris Buescher will be at the Mechanicsville Kroger located at 9351 Atlee Road. They will sign autographs between 6:30 and 7 p.m.
As part of the event, representatives from Beaverdam Baptist Food Pantry will be at the store for a shopping competition which will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will have five minutes to fill their shopping carts with needed items that will go directly back to the church’s food pantry along with a gift card that can be used throughout the year as a part of Kroger’s ongoing efforts to support the fight against hunger in the Richmond community.
Preece and Buescher will assist with the shopping and help bag groceries. The total donation from Kroger will equal $2,000.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $5.5 million to charity last year and 3,295,485 pounds of food to food bank partners.
