Naked woman arrested after breaking into daycare

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania woman has been charged with indecent exposure after breaking into a daycare and being found naked.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said Heaven Conner, 23, broke into Kids on the Move Learning Center on April 4 at 5:22 a.m.
A deputy found a woman standing in the daycare dressed in all black holding a fork in each hand and took her into custody. She told the deputy he was mistaken and that she was the facility’s owner’s wife, but an employee said she did not recognize the woman and said when she arrived to work and turned on the lights, she was confronted by a naked woman in one of the doorways.
The naked woman told the employee she was trespassing and said she was fired.
The sheriff’s office later determined the suspect, identified as Conner, was not affiliated with the daycare in any way.
A deputy recognized Conner from an earlier incident that morning when she was seen walking along Route 1 and was reported as a suspicious person. She told the deputy she was coming from Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Conner was charged with unauthorized entry and indecent exposure and incarcerated on a secured bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
