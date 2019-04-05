Man in traveling group steals credit card, buys $2K worth of electronics, police say

Man in traveling group steals credit card, buys $2K worth of electronics, police say
(Source: Chesterfield County Police/Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 12:38 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who they say is part of a traveling group.

According to police, the man stole an 82-year-old woman’s credit card while she was eating at a Panera Bread on Midlothian Turnpike.

The woman discovered her card was missing, and it was used at the Best Buy off Koger Center Boulevard for over $2,000.

Police say the suspect then attempted to make a purchase at Target using the card, but it was not approved.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should call the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

*****UPDATE***** Just in from NYPD detectives: This guy has been identified and is part of a travelling group....BE ON...

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Friday, April 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.