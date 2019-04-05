Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting

Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 4, 2019 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated April 4 at 11:15 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield on Thursday night.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle at 8:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is reported to be in stable condition.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.