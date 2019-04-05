Looking for a job? Henrico County Public Schools is hiring

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - April showers bring May flowers and opportunities with Henrico County Public Schools.
The district is looking for full-time or part-time bus drivers and school nutrition workers.
The job fair is April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastern Henrico Recreation Center at 1440 N. Laburnum Avenue.
If you’re interested, you’re encouraged to apply online before heading to the job fair at www.henricoschools.us/careers.
Bus drivers must be at least 21 years old, have a valid driver’s license, obtain a CDL Class B permit, pass a drug test and have no felony convictions.
If you don’t have bus driving experience, qualified candidates will be paid as they train.
