Longwood University student confirmed to have mumps

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The Piedmont Health District has confirmed a single case of the mumps at Longwood University.
The infected student lives off campus, The Farmville Herald reports.
“The virus is spread by coughing, sneezing, or direct contact with saliva from an infected person,” said Longwood Associate Vice President of Communications Matthew McWilliams in a statement to The Farmville Herald.
“We are aware of this reported mumps case and local health department staff are working to ensure it is properly investigated and contacts of the case are made aware of the risk of mumps transmission/importance of checking to ensure vaccinations are up to date,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a statement.
A complete immunization record is required for all full-time students, according to the Longwood website. The record includes a required MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) combination vaccine.
