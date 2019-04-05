1 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon following a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police responded to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road for a shooting at Ashley Terrance apartments.
A man was taken to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound. His status is unknown.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
