1 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 5, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 5:47 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon following a reported shooting in Henrico.

Henrico police responded to the 5600 block of Crenshaw Road for a shooting at Ashley Terrance apartments.

A man was taken to VCU Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound. His status is unknown.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

