How to keep prom costs down

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT/WXIX) - Prom season is very different now, compared to years ago.
The average teen now spends about $1,000 on prom, including an average of $325 on the “promposal.”
Your invitation to prom likely happened in the hallway, or outside your locker at school. Now, teens are spending a fortune making Instagram-worthy “promposals” involving everything from bands, to costumes, to horses.
A simple, low-key proposal will save your kid a bundle.
The dress is the biggest budget buster for many girls, so rather than spending hundreds of dollars on something they’ll wear once, think about *renting* that gown!
Sites like Rent The Runway or Charlotte’s Closet offer high-end fashions, and will send your teen a few different sizes, just in case.
The rental cost is between $50-$150 for most dresses.
Before you rent a tux, check coupon sites like Retail Me Not for deals. Several discount codes can be found there.
Great vintage accessories like purses and shoes can be found at thrift stores.
In terms of flowers, wrist corsages are usually quite a bit expensive than the pin-on ones.
And make sure to compare prices at both floral shops, and the floral department of your local grocery store.
