Gunman on the run after shooting injures 5-year-old girl

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The search continues for whoever shot a 5-year-old girl, while she was in front yard of her home.
“It’s sad for a young child to be injured by a bullet. Can you image?” one neighbor said.
Children’s toys remain in the front yard as just a sad reminder that a 5-year-old girl was shot there.
“Clearly you can’t even be safe in your front yard,” neighbor Kaitlyn Carter said.
Henrico police say the double shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Byron Street, injuring a man and a little girl. The girl’s age was confirmed by police Friday as being 5 years old. Initial information from neighbors indicated the girl was 4 years old.
“When I was young at 4 years old we played outside. Today you can’t even let the kids play outside,” a neighbor said.
The distraught mom rushed her child around the corner to the Oak Hill Shopping Center seeking help.
We spoke to one man who says a security guard inside the DTLR Store called 911 and others helped the little girl until emergency crews arrived.
"The little innocent 5-year-old girl deserves our efforts and the whole community to come forward and to figure out exactly what happened and bring them to justice, Henrico Police Lt. Brian Wislon said.
As of now police don’t have any suspects or motives in this shooting and need the communities help to find answers.
"Makes you want to move,” Robert Johnson said.
Other residents agreed.
“I’m looking to move," one neighbor said. “I don’t want to have this kind of activity going on in her neighborhood.”
“I don’t want bullets flying and we are going in and coming out and there’s some sort of incident,” another neighbor said.
One woman said she has lived in the area for three years and says the violence is getting to be too much for her and her grandkids.
“I wanted to take them to the park yesterday but I was too afraid to take them to the park because there was so much activity from police in the neighborhood,” the woman said.
Now, neighbors are calling for change.
“Come on you all," the woman said. “We need to get it together and live in peace. Be peaceful.”
If you know anything about the shooting, call Henrico Police.
