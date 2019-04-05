Flying Squirrels game rained out; doubleheader set for Saturday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.
The game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader against the Hartford Yard Goats beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets to Friday’s game can be used at for any upcoming 2019 home game, except July 4.
Friday’s game was to be the first in a series of Copa da la Diversion games with the Flying Squirrels playing as Las Ardillas Voladoras. The first game of that promotion will now be April 19 against the Altoona Curve.
Saturday’s doubleheader will feature “Caturday” jerseys featuring “Big Guy,” a cat from Richmond SPCA.
During the game, the jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting Richmond SPCA.
