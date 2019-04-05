1 dead, 1 injured in Spotsylvania house fire

(Source: Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management/Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | April 5, 2019 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated April 5 at 11:54 AM

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania house fire left a man dead, and woman injured on Thursday night.

Spotsylvania fire crews responded to the home on Tulip Poplar Lane for a report of a man suffering burn injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. Several additional stations responded to the fire to help contain the flames.

Crews found 54-year-old Timothy Gene Nageotte while conducting a search of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female resident escaped the fire before crews arrived. She was sent to Mary Washington Hospital with minor burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Source: Spotsylvania County Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management/Facebook) (NBC12)

