1 dead, 1 injured in Spotsylvania house fire

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA (WWBT) - A Spotsylvania house fire left a man dead, and woman injured on Thursday night.
Spotsylvania fire crews responded to the home on Tulip Poplar Lane for a report of a man suffering burn injuries.
Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed in flames. Several additional stations responded to the fire to help contain the flames.
Crews found 54-year-old Timothy Gene Nageotte while conducting a search of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A female resident escaped the fire before crews arrived. She was sent to Mary Washington Hospital with minor burns.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
